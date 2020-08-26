They never cease to amaze

BEFORE I listened to the views of other stakeholders, I was almost getting concerned that perhaps I am the only one who is overly concerned about the coronavirus situation. I mean, why wouldn’t I? Even before the dust (edit that to read disaster) from the premature conclusion of the Super Division could be settled, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced plans to re-start play for Provincial Division One teams.

What has changed between July 31 when the same FAZ announced the premature end of the season and now?

In case they have forgotten, here is what they said.

“The decision to close the league has been necessitated by the concerns that the association has received from various stakeholders especially Government through the Ministry of Health particularly from Zambia National Public Health Institute,” FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said.

“The recent surge in numbers of the COVID-19 occurrences has put a strain on the health system across the board.

“Despite signing up to observe the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, the compliance levels by most of the clubs have also not been satisfactory. The ZNPHI noted some lapses that they brought to our attention and the clubs affected.

“Among the breaches noted by ZNPHI from our clubs were failure to manage the isolation of players and officials

who tested positive, unrestricted access to camping sites, failure to observe social distancing and lack of sanitisers and disinfectants at designated places.”

Yet, three weeks later, the same FAZ is ordering Provincial Division One teams, which it must be emphasised, have little resources at their disposal and will probably have to rely on the public health system to manage their COVID, to get to the pitch. Who does that!

The COVID-19 situation is being treated with contempt by Football House. Not only that, there is no attempt by Football House to build some consensus, to make consultations with the various stakeholders. This is what Mufulira Wanderers and Nkana had talked about when FAZ made the decision to re-start play. While they did call clubs to meetings, it was not to hear their views, but to merely inform them of what was expected of them. The same approach has been taken with regards to provincial teams.

This approach from Football House is regrettable. In the situation we are in, especially that the mess from the Super

Division has not yet been dealt with, consensus-building must be key.

Contrast the approach of FAZ with that of the English Premier League. Even as I write, Premier League clubs are being consulted – clubs have been presented with a resolution to accept the standings as final if COVID-19 forces next season to a halt with atleast 50 percent of fixtures played.

Why is that so?

The plan, described by insiders as a worst-case scenario but nonetheless made available to the media and reported by The Guardian, is being pursued in the hope of preventing acrimony around how to determine final positions if the coronavirus renders completing the campaign an impossibility.

That is the way to go. Unfortunately, FAZ seems to treasure acrimony. They never cease to amaze.

