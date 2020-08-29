Theolophilus Mbewe carves name as make-up artist

THELMA BWALYA

Lusaka

AT 23, Theolophilus Mbewe has already joined the ranks of celebrated male makeup artists.

Theolophilus started plying his skill at the age of 21, a year after he completed his Grade 12 at Chinika Secondary School in Lusaka.

Armed with only a desire to learn, he worked to perfect his art and in November of 2018 he was conferred with recognition by the Zambia Fashion and Model Awards.

Theolophilus says working for a modelling agency gave him a chance to notice opportunities that exist in the

makeup business.

“I was in a modelling agency so I saw how everyone needed some makeup before having to do their shoot and most of the time I would notice how the agency would struggle to find someone to do make makeup of the models,” he shares.

“So that inspired me to start doing makeup. Most importantly, the transformation that came after the models had their faces done just by applying some makeup on them wowed me.”

It has not been an easy journey though.

Theolophilus, who has three sisters, had to convince his parents that his calling is in doing makeup for ladies.

“I am a proud male makeup artist although the time I started, my family was not in support of it because it was

not common for man to be a makeup artist,” he says.

Despite facing numerous challenges in his business, Theolophilus says the award bolstered his desire to excel and he has now set his eyes on establishing his own store.

His brand name is Theo Makeup Artist and his dream is to one day work international celebrities like Cardi B.

Theolophilus says getting an award as the best makeup artist of the year is one of his wonderful experience in the

industry.

He also treasures having worked with some local celebrities like Mampi, Mutale Mwanza, Wezi, Bombshell and Alice Musukwa among others and being recognised by the country’s big cosmetics brands like Shaarz, Swek and

Sho’dol.

Theolophilus’ local inspiration for doing his work include Thembi Moyo while internationally he is inspired by Kingkiahh, Bibyonce and Alexjairus.