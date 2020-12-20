Their own style of mourning

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

IF YOU are inside a building you would mistake the sound of honking vehicles outside for a wedding procession or another merrymaking ceremony.

But within the seemingly celebratory sound there is a distinct sound, that of people mourning.

This is how bus and taxi drivers mourn their beloved ones in townships.

Burial processions are often characterised by a horde of callboys and rowdy men sitting precariously on windows of buses and vehicles.

They raise their fists in the air excitedly as the vehicles carrying them swerve from one side of the road to the other, sometimes at high speed.

As the vehicles sweep every other motorist off the road with headlamps and hazard lighting on, the rowdy mourners appear not bothered about the risk of falling off the vehicle.

One of the taxi drivers says this indicates that the drivers are making a public statement that they are paying their last respects to their departed colleague and no-one should stand in their way.

It is a ritual that bus and taxi drivers in Kabwe and other parts of the country observe whenever one of them dies.

Lackson Chabale, a bus driver based in Kabwe, says drivers have a certain way of mourning when one of them dies.

“When we are in a procession, we look like we are wounded and we look annoyed because we are mourning,” Chabale says as he waits to load his bus at Lukanga Stores.

“When we are performing this ritual, we don’t want anyone to stand in our way, and we appreciate it if people give us way when we are CLICK TO READ MORE