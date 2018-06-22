Their names are Joe Thomas and Brian McKnight

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

IT is clear now that whoever has the final say on who headlines the Stanbic Music Festival must be a fan of R&B stars, particularly those that made their mark in the 90s.You may also want to think that they have probably not looked at who is currently topping the Billboard charts.

Following on the heels of Boyz II Men, the Stanbic Music Festival will this year be headlined by Joe Thomas and Brian McKnight.

But take nothing away from Joe Thomas and Brian McKnight; they are very much in the business.

In 2016, Joe Thomas released his 12th album titled My Name is Joe, which went to debut at No 2 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts and No 1 on the R&B Albums charts.

In the last decade or so, he has collaborated with the likes of Keith Sweat, Fantasia, Kelly Rowland and rapper Fat Joe on various projects.

Brian McKnight, whose new album is titled Bedtime Story, in 2017, released Genesis which produced a number of hits such as the title-track itself, Forever and Everything. And early this year, he was nominated for Outstanding Male Artiste and Outstanding Album by the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP). He was nominated alongside Jay-Z, Mary J Blige, Charlie Wilson, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars.

That is some esteemed company. But that is where he belongs. Brian McKnight has been nominated 16 times for the Grammys although he is yet to win any.

At the Stanbic Music Festival set for October 5 and 6 in Lusaka, they will perform alongside local songbirds Kiki, Salma Sky, Wezi and gospel sensation Esther Chungu.

Stanbic Music Festival, which started out as a jazz festival organised together with the Misty Jazz & Restaurant Café, is now in its fifth year.

At the unveiling of this year’s acts at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on Monday, Stanbic Bank Zambia head of public relations Chanda Katongo said the music festival was a growing social event that not only displayed Zambia’s unique culture to the rest of the world but also gave local musicians a platform to grow their influence beyond the country’s borders.

“We always say that Zambia is our home and having been here for over 60 years, the Zambian spirit and culture are deeply embedded in the bank’s sustainability strategy,” Katongo said.

“Zambians are a happy and friendly people. We love making new friends, we love our music and we certainly love to dance.

“What better way to celebrate all this and embrace the essence of our cultural diversity than a mega concert with a rich mix of great local and international talents from different genres and cultures.

“Our goal is to give the public something to look forward to each year in the most Zambian way we know how; which is good music, friendship, dance and an all-round good time.”

The National Arts Council (NAC) and the Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM) have both endorsed the Stanbic Music Festival.

NAC director Adrian Chipindi said they see the festival as a platform to enjoy and see some of the best artists in Zambia.

ZAM president Tivo Shikapwasha added: “We are very, very excited to be supporting this as ZAM. The Zambia Association of Musicians would like to commend Stanbic Bank for their continued efforts in bridging the gap between world renowned musicians and our extremely talented Zambian musicians.”

Over the past five editions, the festival has been headlined by the likes of Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi, Mi Casa, Earl Klugh, Zonke and UB40.