The wrap: 2019 calendar ended with Ngoma

ZIO MWALE, NDANGWA MWITTAH

Lusaka, Livingstone

IN THE last review of the major events on the entertainment calendar, the Weekend Mail looks at the major events that closed the year including the Stanbic Music Festival where American R’n’B singer Brandy failed to show up and the Ngoma Awards which made a return after a six-year hiatus.

Blast from past

Admittedly, legend is a term that is so overused nowadays. It is now a cliché attached to anyone with a hit or two.

Against that context, you will have to understand why a line-up with names like Danny, JK, Exile, Nalu, Hamooba and Ty2 fall in the bracket of legends.

These are names that came up at the turn of the millennium when the so-called renaissance of Zambian music is said to have happened CLICK TO READ MORE