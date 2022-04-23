The wall of unemployment: 11,000 against 100,000+

JASON MUPETA

ONE of the greatest tests for every government world over is unemployment. For developing countries, it is not something to write home about. For decades, the wall of unemployment has stood to be a deal breaker between citizens and ruling political regimes or governments. Political regimes lose power when they fail to break this wall. The unemployed light up the fire at the camps of rebellion against the government. They turn off TVs and radios, shut the noise of campaign songs, praises and political ads and change the government. In Zambia, this was a camp fire set up by unemployed teachers, educators, nurses, doctors and engineers, plumbers, steel fixers, and welders, bus drivers, marketers, farmers, small and medium sized entrepreneurs, mothers and fathers of the nation who couldn’t find medicine in hospitals and unemployed youths.

These folks looked to a regime (UPND) that promised to create employment opportunities for all. Youths never endeared the state of spending years in school, obtaining diplomas, degrees and other professional certificates, but finding themselves in Airtel, Zamtel or MTN booths transacting money, a business of minimal profits. They were discontented by the fact that they found themselves burning and selling charcoal in the markets for lack of decent employment opportunities. It dawned on them that political continuity with the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) would cost them social, economic and political mobility and progression. Government was changed democratically. But as pre-emptied, the wall of unemployment is still standing tall and strong. In trying to break this wall, the new dawn government settled that they will employ 11,000 health workers and 30,000 teachers in a single year. Procedure began. The Ministry of Health advertised for the 11,000 jobs. Shockingly, the ministry is reported to have received 100,000-plus applicants. Shocking! This statistic confirmed that the wall of unemployment in Zambia is not only stubborn but mammoth. Stepping back in time, the Ministry of Labour opined in 2017 that the unemployment levels stood at 41.2 percent. Apparently, it seems that the economic decline and technological advancements have been coercing employers to automate and downsize in the past years. I assume that the percent of Zambia’s unemployment levels has been pushed to 55 percent if not 60 percent. I, therefore, encourage you to stick to this article. It has a slew of good ideas for breaking the wall of unemployment. Before that let us look at why this wall must be broken.

Unemployment breeds crime: young people engage in lawbreaking activities like theft for lack of jobs; drug and alcohol abuse; gambling: these activities happen in the streets, pubs and home corridors; prostitution; exploitation: People accept jobs of low pay coupled with unsafe work conditions. Joblessness lessens the power of our people in employment to demand for increased payment or benefits. It breeds unstable marriages, where the matured break up homes while some can’t marry their darlings for lack of decent jobs or sustainable income. Even further, unemployment eats away human dignity. I see it in the eyes of Zambians. Many have hearts to work but their lives appear disoriented and disorganised. They appear vulnerable for lack of employment. Last on the list, Zambia as a country loses tax revenues from its jobless population. In the end, our economy is undermined by this “Wall of Unemployment (WoU).” How can we break the walls of unemployment? Breaking the WoU calls for creativity, skill and strategy. It calls for desire to see those on the bottom rungs of the economy meet their daily basic needs in the skyrocketing cost of living. I have four ideas for breaking down this wall. ONE: Strengthen employment protection law. The new dawn administration must work on firming up labour laws, policies and regulations. This strengthening must not be aimed at punishing companies but ensuring that there is a just and fair share of the fruits of progress to all. Labour laws are a medium for striking balance between the employer and the employee. With strengthened labour laws, Government can offer generous tax breaks to companies that provide health or education insurance or other special incentives to employees.

This can lessen companies’ tendency to shift deductibles to employees. We see the shiftings happening because companies feel a pinch of high tax demand by Government. Further, enforced labour laws would create, revamp and strengthen non-existing and weak labour unions. We see thousands of employees who get fired for trying to organise or demand for a raised payment.

This must stop! How? Members of unions can have insurance via our labour laws. Tougher penalty clauses can be attached in employment protection laws to prevent illegal employment dismissals we see every day. Employees can have wage insurance, too. If we fail to enforce labour laws, we will not only produce a jobless generation but kill our people due to unsafe working and payment conditions. Also, our people will be subjected to trafficking in person irrespective of having a proper legal back-up such as the Ant-human Trafficking Act No.11 of 2008. The idea is we must protect employees the same way as employers.

TWO: Create more and better employment opportunities. Joblessness decreases sense of destiny and meaning of life. But creation of more and better employment opportunities restores the decency of life and human dignity. People can find jobs or establish businesses easily. They can learn, earn, feed their families and grow. People can invest or save for retirement or old age. Social security shouldn’t be treated as everything for an employee. People must be able to meet their basic needs and save too. This is government’s jack hammer for breaking the WoU.

THREE: Working hard. The new dawn means working hard and working hard for our country. This means leaders must be intolerant to corruption. Department of labour constantly deals with companies. And “brown envelops” are there for them to pick and pocket especially when a company is stubborn and does not respect employees and labour laws. Corruption does not only kill people by denying them a right to earn but deepens the trenches of poverty which future generation will find hard to burry.

FOUR: Entrepreneurial empowerment. In every modern economy, entrepreneurs create new jobs by responding to unmet needs and demands in the market. When I worked for CGM power group, a Zambian-owned corporation, I came to meet Jita Mwape, an IT skilled lady who treated entrepreneurial empowerment as a starting point to ending joblessness among the youths. According to Jita, entrepreneurial empowerment is to be considered in form of skill imparting first and financial support (working capital) as second. She advocated for a country where youths work in collaboration (synergies) or groups, get trained, acquire basic entrepreneurial skills including IT skills, and start up viable business with a proper plan in mind.

I have no doubt that youths are sharper tools for economic turnaround. When the gates of Government employment turns south because you are a statistic on the “11,000 against 100,000+ applicants, consider embracing entrepreneurship, and take it more seriously. I firmly believe that we the young people can make tremendous impact in Zambia’s economic landscape via entrepreneurship. We possess that power. The four points are in my view the strongest jack hammers for demolishing the WoU particularly among the youths. Yes, we can restore Zambia’s economy by building the wall of employment and secure the future of our citizens. When we create jobs, the lives of our people will not only be re-ordered and re-organised, but there will be a reduction in abortion rates and family abandonment or neglect of children and old grandparents in families.

The author is a clergyman.