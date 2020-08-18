The unknown Grey Zulu

Freedom fighter participated in Zambia’s liberation

TENTANI MWANZAH

Lusaka

“WITHOUT this man, there would have been no Zambia” Those were the sentiments President Michael Chilufya Sata lavished on Alexander Grey Zulu, veteran nationalist and long-time confidante and loyalist of Zambia’s first president Kenneth Kaunda, in recognition of the crucial role he played in securing Zambia’s independence.

This was at an occasion in 2013 to mark Zambia’s 49 years of independence. Almost word for word, he reiterated the same message later in the year during the festive season. Continuing with his laudation of the man, on both occasions he brought out a few facts many people, being young, may not have known: “He (Old Grey, as Alexander Grey Zulu is known in some circles in reverence) was my boss when he was Secretary-General of the Party (the title preferred for the Vice-President during the one party era) “

At the time Grey Zulu was permanent in the highest echelons of power, President Sata was District Governor for Lusaka before winning elevation to become Minister of state for Decentralisation. All told, President Sata was quite outspoken and effective in his days as Member of Parliament for Kabwata and as District Governor when inspecting the many projects in the city. This did not always go well with the authorities. The remarks about Governor Sata made by President Kaunda at a press conference he pronounced the decision to have him promoted are as interesting as they are revealing: “We would like to use his effectiveness minus his talking”

For coming out in the manner he did about Old Grey, President Sata deserves commendation. The man known to many simply as Grey Zulu enabled this country to score many victories. Having cut his political teeth in Broken Hill (today’s Kabwe) in the African National Congress (ANC) of Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula as a district and provincial leader, he discovered the Mulungushi Rock of Authority as a site suitable for conferences in 1958. Leaders of the nascent Kaunda-led ANC breakaway, which styled itself Zambia African National Congress( ZANC), had requested him and others to find such a site for their inaugural meeting scheduled for October 24, that year. Not only ZANC and its successor, UNIP, made far-reaching decisions in the quiet of Mulungushi but even liberation movements such as the ANC of South Africa and the South-West African People’s Organization (SWAPO) found Mulungushi an atmosphere conducive for the plotting of strategies leading to the end of minority rule. There was a time the progressive states of Zambia, Uganda and Tanzania were proudly known as the Mulungushi Club

During the struggle, Grey Zulu was a donor to the liberation movement. This was remarkable because many a freedom fighter then asked what the party would do for them to fulfill the basic needs of food, shelter and clothing. Earlier he had resigned from government employment, a move many at the time considered unwise, to form with like-minded colleagues, the Broken Hill Cooperative Society. The move paid him dividends. As manager and book-keeper, the thriving cooperative proved a huge success. He has given reasons for the unusual decision he took not to be on the payroll of the government, considered the best employer: “I did not want to depend on the colonialists for my livelihood. I felt my hands would be tied.”

I have always likened Grey Zulu’s approach to that of two other great Africans, Nigeria’s first President, Nnamdi Azikiwe(Zik) and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, the first Vice-President of Kenya.

Celebrated author Chinua Achebe had this to say about his elder American university-educated compatriot: “Azikiwe wanted to remain financially autonomous from the British, so he established the African Continental Bank in 1944…He also started newspaper outposts in Lagos, Ibadan, Kano, Port Harcourt and the market town of Onitsha.”

Despite obtaining a coveted diploma in education from the prestigious Makerere College, East Africa’s highest institution of learning, Jaramogi left formal employment to go into business. The rationale for the brave decision he took in his own words: “I was disenchanted with the teaching profession… I was convinced that to start the battle against White domination we had to assert our economic independence,” Jaramogi further referred to that period as that of “Independence through business.”

ZANC was short-lived. Considered too militant, it was banned in March 1959 and all its top leaders, including Grey Zulu, were rounded up in a dawn swoop and thrown into detention. Grey Zulu was rusticated to Ndola. His first wife died while he was in detention.

The Government statement after inconclusive elections, leading to the formation of the coalition on 15 December,1962, read: “There will be three ministers from each party and seven student who had clashed with the party and its government over policy matters, they will attest to the fact that Grey Zulu gave them a receptive ear.

No showman, no oratorical skills but formidable. He was unwavering in his ideological convictions. A socially just society providing equal opportunities for all has always been his goal. This could lead to misunderstanding at times. In 1981 Patrick Smith’s influential Africa Confidential in an analysis singled him as the leader of the ‘socialist’ faction of the party and Kaunda’s likely successor.

On the day he became a nonagenarian on September, 3, 2014, the day he turned 90 years of age, he called for parliamentary secretaries four from UNIP and three from the ANC.”Grey Zulu was one of the thirteen who constituted the coalition team. Together with Reuben Kamanga, Elijah Mudenda and their boss Kenneth Kaunda, his record in government spanned a 29-year-long period.

Grey Zulu was one of the distinguished men in the famed first cabinet after the British Union Jack was finally lowered on October 24 , 1964. Having been named Minister of Commerce and Industry, he was moved in the same capacity to the Ministry of Transport and Works and then Ministry of Mines and Cooperatives. All this happened in a space of three years after independence. Things changed with his appointment to the defence and security portfolio of Home Affairs Minister in 1967. He was to remain in charge of defence and security portfolios for slightly over half the duration of the remaining 24 years of UNIP’s hold on power. In 1970 he was entrusted with the position of Minister of Defence, previously in the hands of President Kaunda himself since 1964. Seven years later in 1978, Kaunda created specifically for him the position of Secretary of State for Defence and Security, fourth in the hierarchy, where he was left in charge of all but all of the country’s defense and security matters. He only relinquished the position in 1985 when he was reappointed to his number two position