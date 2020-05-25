The unforgotten in 1967

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

AFTER the United National Independence Party (UNIP) led the country to independence from Britain in 1964, internal conflicts within the ruling party increased.

The most serious one was in 1967 during the UNIP general assembly at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka during elections for members of the Central Committee, the all-powerful body of the party.

With President Kenneth Kaunda having been retained unopposed for the post of party president, only 11 positions were up for grabs.

But the campaigns were vicious, especially for the positions of vice-president, national secretary and national treasurer.

“Campaigning for support was rough and vicious, characterised by rumours and even character assassinations. Alliances and pacts were formed on sectional bases which betrayed nonetheless obvious tribal overtones,” John Mwanakatwe writes in his book End of Kaunda Era.

“Apart from delegates who chose a national rather than a sectional approach to the elections, the majority divided themselves into two main camps.”

There was on one hand the Tonga-Bemba-speaking group which had Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe as the acknowledged leader while the other alliance was the Lozi-Nyanja [group] led by Reuben Chitandika Kamanga, the country’s first republican Vice-President.

“In the bitter campaign which preceded the elections, UNIP was almost torn apart. But the climax came when the results were announced that the Kapwepwe group had won all but one of the seats which had been contested,” Mwanakatwe writes.

“In particular, the leaders in the Lozi-Nyanja-speaking alliance were furious that Kamanga had lost the post of national vice-president to Kapwepwe. They rejected the outcome of the elections alleging that they had been framed and that the basis for selecting representatives to the conference favoured the Tonga-Bemba-speaking alliance.”

In his book, Mwanakatwe asks why competition for just a key position in the UNIP Central Committee could become a matter of life or death to the contestants.

It has a historical background.

He says before independence, posts in the Central Committee involved difficult work of leading followers in the struggle against colonial rule. This meant much suffering and CLICK TO READ MORE