The Tayali, Tsega love tale

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

IT IS a love affair that came out of a bad experience, but when Chilufya Tayali arrived with his “Queen Sheba” by his side at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport recently, beaming like he had won the presidential election, who could tell?

One day in November last year, Tayali, who is president of the Economic and Equity Party (EEP, arrived back to an empty home. Court bailiffs had confiscated all his furniture because of a long-standing debt.

He did manage to pay his debt with the help of President Edgar Lungu, but bitterness lingered, exacerbated by people mocking him about the experience on social media.

Embarrassed and depressed, Chilufya, who is an information technology technician, managed to use the money he collected from some of the clients he supplies software to book a flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for holiday.

“It was just God’s grace that President Lungu heard about my predicament and bailed me out. And I am grateful for that. So I decided to use the money that my clients collected which I was supposed to pay to treat myself and travel to Addis Ababa for a holiday,” he says.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/