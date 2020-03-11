The struggle is real

Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

I WAS not particularly surprised to hear that Kitwe United are struggling to fulfil fixtures in the Eden University National Division One League.

The only surprise perhaps was that it has taken this long for a club to admit that there are challenges in fulfilling fixtures in Division One.

I have always had my suspicious on the viability of the Division One League in its revamped state.

Looking at the make-up of Division One, teams are required to sometimes cover long distances in fulfilling fixtures.

With teams like Mpulungu Harbour and Zesco Shockers which are based in Northern and Western provinces respectively, I want you to imagine the costs involved when these two teams have to play each other.

With the rewards for doing so not so much, self-sponsored sides are always going to struggle to fulfil fixtureshttp://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/