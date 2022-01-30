The solution is in unity

THERE is always strength in unity, as it has already been said many times that ‘united we stand, and divided we fall’. Anchored on that phrase used in many different kinds of mottos, most nations have often been inspired to unite and collaborate in order to achieve goals set for their development.

The motto’s core concept lies in the collectivist notion that if individual members of a given group unite with binding ideals, they can reach greater heights. Examples abound of instances where those who joined hands in executing some tasks achieved their goals, while those who did not completely failed. President Hakainde Hichilema realised that fact a long time ago and called for united efforts in achieving government set goals.

This is why in all his references, Mr Hichilema has always attributed to the pronoun ‘WE’, which denotes inclusiveness. He repeated that call yesterday when he attended a church service at Kamwala Seventh-day Adventist Church where he called for continued unity in reuniting the nation in order to accelerate the development agenda. There is no doubt that for any meaningful development to take place there should be order and unity of purpose. Not only is this notion biblical as espoused in the scriptures that God first set the environment in order before commencing His act of creating the world and everything in it. Genesis 1:1: “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth. (2) Now the earth was formless and empty, darkness was over the surface of the deep, and the Spirit of God was hovering over the waters. (3) And God said, ‘Let there be light,’ and there was light. (4) God saw that the light was good, and he separated the light from the darkness. (5) God called the light ‘day’ and the darkness he called ‘night’. And there was evening, and there was morning – the first day”. Christians, being familiar with God’s manner of doing things, understood this viewpoint, hence Mr Hichilema was making the right appeal to the right audience. We agree and support President Hichilema’s realisation that the Church is well-positioned in supporting Government’s programmes. In any case, what is church? Otherwise, the same members found in churches across the country are the same people found in leadership and governance. Against that backdrop, by addressing and courting the Church, one could be speaking to the general citizenry at large. The factor of unity can never be overemphasised as time and again it has proved a force that can move ‘mountains’ in every sphere of human endeavour. It is true that in everyman’s diversity, when joined together with others, humanity can accomplish set targets with ease. If we are to pick examples from minute creatures like ants that, with collective strength, could carry heavy loads and place them where they want them to be, a united group of human beings can do even better. It therefore remains for every Zambian to heed President Hichilema’s call to join hands and get united for Zambia to create a base for meaningful development.