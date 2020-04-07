The significance of risk management (Part II)

INSURANCE PLATFORM with WEBSTER TWAAMBO Jr

IN last week’s discussion, different stages in the risk management process were explained.

These include risk context, risk identification, risk classification, analysis and evaluation, risk attitude, risk response, monitoring and review.

Risk is at different levels, vis-à-vis strategic, operational, change/project management and unforeseeable levels. Strategic risk is involves internal and external forces likely to prevent an organisation from achieving its long term goals. For an organisation to achieve a return on investment, it must invest its resources in ventures with best prospects of reward which is inextricably linked to risk. All associated risk in the process culminates into operational risk.

Change risk can impact at any level and can be both good and necessary for innovation, and bad if it creates disruption and consequential risk.

Dealing with the unforeseeable risk is probably the most challenging to manage because such risks cannot easily be identified as characteristics are unknown.

For example, the current pandemic of the Covid-19 is a risk that businesses did not foresee or identify within the risk management process, hence finding it very difficult to manage.

Risk management must be an integral part of the business and must form part of managers and owners’ duties.

The process of risk identification, risk evaluation and risk mitigation is integral to the success of any business.

In some instances the only form of risk management which is put in place is the purchase of an insurance policy and no emphasis is placed on what risk management should be carried out to ensure that the policy will react in the event of a loss.

In relation to identifiable risk, there are risk management actions which should be carried out to reduce the likelihood of a loss happening and