‘The Revolution’ coming to playhouse

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

PERHAPS March 5 and 6 are dates women and girls should mark on their calendars.

The Lusaka Playhouse will play host to an al-women cast production titled The Revolution, which highlights various challenges that women go through.

This play, written by Tom Njovu, highlights issues of women empowerment, marital rape, HIV, equal representation in decision making positions as well as sexual exploitation in work places and schools.

Tom told the Weekend Mail that The Revolution challenges women to stand up for their rights and change the status quo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/