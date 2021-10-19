The rebirth of Sioma Ngwezi

BWALYA NONDO, Lusaka

SIOMA Ngwezi National Park: The antennal is pointing to a gem of a wildlife estate packed with trappings of an emerging world class tourism destination in Africa.

A few decades ago, marks of destruction to the ecosystem and loss of wildlife to poaching characterised the park’s landscape.

An unabating civil war in Angola whose border is on the fringes of the park, largely contributed to the state of affairs.

A good expanse of the park was turned into a battle field with attendant effects and consequences ensuing.

Climate change manifesting in form of prolonged drought and lack of resources for effective management is yet another set of factors that subtracted from treasures of the Sioma Ngwezi.

But now the bubble has burst, the park has a new face. The turnaround is an outcome of tenacious efforts expended by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) and collaborating partners in restocking the game reserve with various wildlife species, thus injecting value into the sanctuary.

With the benevolence of collaborating partners like World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Peace Parks Foundation (PPF) and Kavango Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA-TCA), the park is now teeming with wildlife species that include elephant, buffalo, zebra, sable, wildebeest, eland, kudu, giraffe, and impala, among others.

The restocking programme was in earnest set into motion in 2016. To give the habitat high fortitude against the arsenals of poaching and