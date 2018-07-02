The police wants you

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Police Service has started recruiting 1,000 officers countrywide to address the shortage of manpower in most stations.And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has assured that the recruitment process will be transparent, especially that it has been decentralised.

According to an advert in yesterday’s edition of the Zambia Daily Mail, applicants that wish to join the service should submit their letters to the Zambia Police provincial headquarters starting yesterday until July 16 this month.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/