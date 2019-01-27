The last catch

JACK ZIMBA, Siavonga

IT IS past 16:00 hours and one by one, the fishing rigs come alive with the familiar tak-tak sound, and leave the harbour, ploughing deeper into Lake Kariba. They will remain on the man-made lake till morning.

Today the fishermen are going for their last catch of the sardines, or kapenta, before the lake is closed for fishing. It will open again on January 28. The moon ban, as it is known, only lasts 10 days.

There were 20 rigs moored at the harbour when I arrived, but now only a few are remaining.

One of those is operated by Clever Siantema. He does not own the rig, but operates it for a certain businessman.