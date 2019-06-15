The joy of four babies

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

WHEN Martha Mwansa, a 25-year-old law graduate, was told by medical personnel that she was carrying three babies, her first reaction was to laugh.

At nine weeks of her pregnancy, she changed hospitals – she went to Coptic Hospital, where she was told that the babies were actually four.

“I was extremely shocked,” she says. In any case, when she fell pregnant, she was just expecting one baby.

Martha says contrary to social media speculations that she was on fertility pills, she says she was not. She says she experienced intensified morning sickness during the first trimester of the pregnancy. This was at a time when she was writing her final examinations at the University of Zambia (UNZA).

"When I visited the hospital for antenatal at 20 weeks, I was informed that my cervix was shortening and that there was a risk of miscarrying," Martha says.