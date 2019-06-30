The jab that could change girls’ future

KAPALA CHISUNKA and JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka

ONE by one the girls queue up and receive a jab on the shoulder, grimacing as the male nurse pricks them with the needle and pushes in the drug.

The girls – all pupils from Kamwala Primary School in Lusaka – are receiving the human papilloma virus or HPV vaccine, to prevent them from suffering from cervical cancer when they grow older.

The human papilloma virus is a sexually-transmitted infection and some types are linked to cervical cancer.

An elderly woman is standing by the door and encouraging a bunch of chattering girls to enter the classroom where the inoculations are taking place. But some of the girls seem unsure and make a U-turn at the door.

The expressions on the faces of the girls coming out of the home economics classroom where the vaccines are being administered are not helping some undecided girls to get the vaccine.