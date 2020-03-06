The Immortals on stage

SHIKANDA KAWANGA, Lusaka

HIS band is known as The Immortals. It is a fitting name. At one point, it looked like the end of Mumba Yachi’s career.

This was after he was deported to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on November 15, 2017.

“It is very funny because back again in Congo, I was labelled a foreigner. I tried doing all sorts of businesses that could help me financially for me to support my family back here, but nothing worked because I was labelled a foreigner,” he told the Weekend Mail in an interview after his return on December 13, 2018.

"I am not familiar with the Congolese culture. It was hard for me to blend in, but I was willing to learn so that I continue with my music, but it was not easy, see, I was considered a foreigner.