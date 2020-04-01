The dead get social distancing

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

THE coronavirus is changing the way we live our lives in many ways, and now, we cannot say a proper goodbye to our loved ones.

At the privately-owned Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka, only 10 mourners are now being allowed per funeral.

At Mutumbi Cemetery and Remembrance Park in Chongwe District, mourners are now being asked to spend 45 minutes to bury their loved ones, while the number of those attending a funeral is being restricted to not more than CLICK TO READ MORE