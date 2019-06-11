The Czech rekindles relations

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

WHEN Zambia gained its independence in 1964, the then Czechoslovakia recognised it as a new republic and quickly moved in to establish diplomatic relations.

But decades before that, in the 19th century, a Czech explorer and ethnologist, Dr Emil Holub, visited the western and southern parts of this territory which was yet to come under the administration of the British South Africa Company (BSACo). That was in 1875. During his stay, Dr Holub sighted what is now popularly known as the Victoria Falls (Mosi-oa-Tunya to the locals). He was the first explorer to draw the map of the falls in his travelogue.

Czechoslovakia, which existed from October 1918 until its peaceful dissolution into the Czech Republic and Slovakia on January 1, 1993, had mutual relations with Zambia since the 1960s until 1992 when it split.

Following the split, the Czech Republic decided to close its embassy in 1993.

“We closed the embassy here because we were busy establishing ourselves in Europe and as a new state we were trying to establish ourselves with membership to the European Union,” Czech Ambassador to Zambia Radek Rubes explains. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/