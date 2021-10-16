The big slap

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Lusaka

IDEALLY, it should have been a big proud moment for the country. However, it appears not in the current environment.

Three Zambian rappers had just been nominated for the 8th edition of the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) set for next month. The three Zambian artistes nominated were Slap Dee, Bombshell Grenade and Sampa The Great.

Slap Dee was nominated for Best Male Southern Africa alongside Focalistic (South Africa), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Shimza (South Africa), Sjava (South Africa), The Dogg (Namibia), Anselmo Ralph (Angola) and Jay Prayzah (Zimbabwe).

Bombshell and Sampa The Great were nominated Best Female Rapper alongside Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya), Ms Banks (Nigeria), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Eno Barony (Ghana), Tems (Nigeria) and Dadju (Congo). If there were any complaints here, it should have been over the categorisation of Sampa The Great. It is not that she is not one of the best rappers around, but over the fact that she only received one nomination. From where this writer sits, she deserved more nominations. She should certainly have been nominated for the Crossing Boundaries with Music Award, which has (Burna Boy), Wizkid (Nigeria), Aya Nakamura (Mali/France), Dave (Nigeria/UK), Headie One (Ghana/UK) and S. Pri Noir – (Guinea Bissau/France). Over the last six or so years, Sampa The Great, born Sampa Tembo in Zambia, raised in Botswana and now based in Australia, has become one of CLICK TO READ MORE