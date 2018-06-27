The battle begins

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka and JACK ZIMBA, Chilanga

NOMINATIONS for the first ever Lusaka executive mayoral by-election slated for July 26 yesterday saw nine candidates successfully file, among them opposition political party leaders and a musician.Party leaders who filed their nominations included United Progressive Party (UPP) president Saviour Chishimba and United National Independence Party (UNIP) secretary general reverend Alfred Banda. Economic and Equity Party president Chilufya Tayali was sent back by returning officer Alex Mwansa for going to the nomination centre late.

Musician Mundia Mukubesa, otherwise known as Petersen Zagaze, successfully handed in his nomination papers under the People's Alliance for Change.