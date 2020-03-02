The 3 gunning for CB top post

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ARGUABLY the hub of Zambian football talent, a tight contest is expected on the Copperbelt next month when councillors gather to vote for their Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee member.

The amendments to the FAZ constitution have seen a shift in how the executive committee is constituted from the old system of electing everyone during the elective annual general meeting.

Under the new set-up, the committee will be made up of 13 members – the president, his vice and