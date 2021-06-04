That’s the way to go

THE suspension of all political rallies by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) following the continued rise in COVID-19 cases was inevitable. We expect every well- meaning Zambian to welcome the decision. Most importantly, we expect all political parties to abide by the suspension.Reports are there to show that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. In the last 24 hours,Zambia recorded 825 cases and four deaths. The cumulative number of cases now stands at 97,388.In the past two days the country has recorded 1,567 cases and four deaths. The trend shows an upward swing of cases each day that goes by. Health experts have attributed the upswing in cases to the heightened political activities in the country, coupled with the cold weather.ECZ and President Edgar Lungu have raised concern on the danger that political rallies pose amid COVID-19.In the spirit of reasoning together, ECZ engaged political parties two days ago on the need to do away with political rallies to safeguard the lives of people.Disappointingly, some political parties were adamant on continuing with political rallies. It was clear from the emotionally charged discussion that some political parties did not really care about the safety of people,save for their desire for political office.If politicians are blinded by their desire to assume political office and have failed to see logic in the need to suspend rallies at this critical time, then ECZ has no choice but to act in the manner it has done.The ECZ has an obligation to ensure sanity in the manner elections are conducted.It would be irresponsible for ECZ to allow political parties to risk the lives of many Zambians all in the name of political campaigns.Isn’t life worth much more than an election? And what is an election without life? Politicians can talk about elections because voters have life. If they allow voters to die during campaigns,who is going to vote for them?

This is the simple reasoning that we expected from our politicians. Could it be that some of our politicians do not believe that COVID is real? Then that is an even bigger problem. If they are vying for public office and they are unable to comprehend the need to safeguard lives, then Zambians should open their eyes and scrutinise their genuineness in their quest for public office.Without even ECZ suspending the public rallies, politicians should have on their own reasoned that that’s the right thing to do.It is evident that not all politicians mean well for the voters.Voters should therefore rise up and look out for their own interests.If politicians insist to defy the suspension and go on with rallies, members of the public should shun such events.Members of the public must understand that it is not worth dying for elections. Why should a man/woman sacrifice his/her life at the altar of political campaigns leaving behind a family that still needs him/her? We expect right-thinking members of the public to put their lives and families first.The pandemic is raging. If not well managed, it can send many to an early grave as has been the case in Western countries.Zambia cannot afford to allow the pandemic to escalate to the levels where the health care system is totally overwhelmed.Even with the limited cases recorded so far, our health care facilities have struggled. It is therefore irresponsible to engage in activities like political rallies knowing very well that that is a recipe for brewing the pandemic out of proportion. It is for this reason that we totally support the decision taken by ECZ.ECZ is empowered by Statutory Instruments 21 and 22 to enforce the ban of huge gatherings. If political parties insist on holding rallies, then ECZ should consider banning them from contesting the elections for endangering the lives of Zambians.For now let political parties use other means of campaigning,not political rallies.