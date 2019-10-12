That’s the way to go

THE commissioning of the wheat plant in Lusaka’s Lilayi area is yet another milestone as it has demonstrated Zambia’s desire to industrialise.

Beyond industrialisation, the new wheat plant will spur the cultivation of wheat as farmers in the country will have a market for their produce.

During the commissioning of the plant, President Edgar Lungu noted that wheat production has been increasing over the years and in the 2018/2019 farming season, wheat was one of the few crops which recorded increased production when compared to the previous season.

Yet, despite this noted improvement in wheat production, the country still has not reached a level where it is comfortable to meet local demand.

For businesses such as bakeries to survive, the country still relies on wheat imports, which is costly as foreign exchange is repatriated.

Importing wheat and wheat products has contributed to the weakening of the local currency, the Kwacha.

This undoubtedly calls for increased wheat production locally, and increased local capacity to process, as this modern plant is doing.

Zambia has abundant fertile soils and favourable weather to support mass cultivation of wheat.

Ironically, the new milling plant is situated in the new wheat belt from Lilayi to Shimabala all the way to Chanyanya in Kafue.

Farmers around there are counting their lucky stars because the market has come so close to them and should be looking at expanding wheat cultivation given the proximity of the new market in the milling plant.

What is also particularly significant about the new National Milling Company milling plant is that it is closing critical gaps in the economy.

For a long time, the country has bemoaned the trend of not adding value to raw materials produced locally.

This will no longer be the case now because apart from providing a ready market for wheat farmers around the country, the new milling plant will also be adding value to the raw materials produced locally.

Value addition will inevitably contribute to economic growth through job creation which has extended benefits because workers will spend the money in the social sectors such as education and health, including setting up their own businesses.

Bakeries and those in the hospitality industry around Lilayi will be buying flour products nearby, so will citizens involved in baking.

This is the only way that the supply and price of wheat flour can improve for businesses such as bakeries.

With such investments taking shape, the country should start looking at recording surplus for the export market.

Zambian farmers should start thinking outside the box given the huge market in the southern region. Surplus wheat can be exported as wheat flour to neighbouring countries such as Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Namibia, which have an enormous demand for the product.

Zambia should be able to supply wheat and wheat products within the region with ease.

Then the country can start earning the much-needed foreign exchange, which will in turn be re-invested in agriculture and create jobs.

The Ministry of Agriculture should complement this investment by increasing the number of extension officers in the area to help farmers appreciate wheat farming.

Investments such as the state-of-the-art milling plant, which in 12 months will start producing mealie meal, resonates with Government’s vision stipulated in the Seventh National Development Plan anchored on economic diversification and job creation, driven by private sector investment.