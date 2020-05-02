TO ESCALATE the fight against the coronavirus, Government set up an epidemic preparedness fund under the Ministry of Health amounting to K57 million while Cabinet approved a COVID-19 contingency and response plan with a budget of K659 million under the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit.

To ease liquidity in the face of the adverse effects of COVID-19, Government released K2.5 billion to reduce domestic arrears owed to domestic suppliers of goods and services as well as reduce outstanding arrears to pensioners under the Public Service Pension Fund and retirees under the Ministry of Justice; and reduce outstanding third-party arrears and other employee-related commitments.

In addition, K140 million will be released to pay local contractors in the road sector.

Government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19 have been bolstered by the K2.7 billion support from bilateral and multilateral cooperating partners.

The United States of America and the United Kingdom have joined the African Development Bank and the World Bank in providing financial support to Government’s fight against COVID-19.

The gesture by the cooperating partners to extend funds towards the fight against COVID-19 is very significant given that Government’s revenue sources have been stressed as a result of the contraction in the number of economic activities.

It is a true expression of sympathy and empathy at a time when the cases of COVID-19 have continued to rise.

A close examination of the support reveals that every aspect of the fight against coronavirus has been covered.

For Government to effectively fight the disease, more resources are needed for preventive measures as well as treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Of particular interest is the support for the most vulnerable parts of our populations in the form of food packs and social cash transfer.

As some of the measures to combat COVID-19 have economic implications such as closing down businesses, the most vulnerable in this cause would be those without regular income or without savings.

Majority of Zambians in the formal and informal sectors are affected as some cannot access their salaries or incomes regularly.

The funds received will, therefore, cover a wide range of areas, including prevention, treatment and cash and food packages for the vulnerable who are the worst hit.

Vulnerability due to COVID-19 varies and includes those who cannot sell as they have opted to stay at home in line with health experts’ guidance.

Zambia has a moral obligation to both the cooperating partners and Zambians at large.

The obligation to the cooperating partners is to ensure that the money is used for its intended purpose in a transparent and accountable way.

The moral obligation to all Zambians is that these monies must be used for the intended purpose without any form of discrimination. All vulnerable Zambians are feeling the negative impact of COVID-19 and deserve to be treated fairly. It’s gratifying that Government has assured that there will be no discrimination of any kind.

While the amounts are still far from being enough, they serve as a basis to build similar efforts and expand the scope of beneficiaries.

On its part, the Zambian government should invoke public service financial management regulations and ensure prudent management of the assistance provided so that the impact is felt and not just assumed. This support affirms that Zambia is an integral part of the international community and a part of the global efforts to end the pandemic.

Government has thanked the cooperating partners on behalf of Zambians and we, the Zambia Daily Mail Limited, also laud the great efforts the financiers are making to ensure the effects of the novel virus are minimised and that

the disease is obliterated.