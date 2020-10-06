Thank the teachers

TEACHERS yesterday commemorated their day quietly. Prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, World Teachers’ Day was characterised by spectacular celebrations. Yesterday, they marked their day virtually with a call for improved conditions of service for those in the public sector as well as their counterparts employed by private institutions.

This year’s theme is: ‘Teachers: Leading in crisis, re-imagining the future’.

This is the day dedicated to recognising the role teachers play in the socio-economic development of the world.

The education sector is critical to the county’s development. The teachers are an important cog in the education wheel. They impart the knowledge that lays the foundation for the next generation.

In Zambia, like elsewhere, teachers are key in developing a citizenry that can contribute to the development of the country.

Teachers hold the country’s future in their hands. What they teach children is manifested in how they grow and contribute to the country’s growth.

Teachers are important in the socio-economic drive of the nation because they are at the centre of shaping individuals’ professional direction, which in turn influences the manner in which each person contributes to socio-economic development.

Even amidst COVID-19, lessons at all levels have continued after a six-month hiatus.

So, in these unusual times where Covid-19 has presented a plethora of challenges, teachers have an important role to play in amplifying the messages from health authorities on preventing the spread of the virus.

This has placed premium on teachers to go beyond administering lessons on the boards but pay extra attention as custodians of children to ensure their safety at all times.

That is why there is need to ensure that teachers are motivated and inspired to produce children that are courageous, resilient, productive and innovative. Teachers serving in rural areas need extra incentives to keep them motivated.

That is why Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga described teachers as “national assets”.

Dr Wanchinga said teachers should be supported because they transform learners into better citizens through provision of quality education.

He said people should appreciate the role teachers play in shaping learners into future leaders.

Teachers need to be well equipped to do so. Unfortunately, in some instances the environment in which they work prevents provision of this desired quality education, which is needed for national development – low salaries, inadequate facilities, decline in teacher standards are all matters that need to be addressed.

Notably though, Government has in recent years implemented various infrastructure projects to improve the environment in which teachers teach and live.

Many new schools have been built and a good number of these are in rural areas, where the need for such infrastructure is most dire.

Yesterday served the purpose of teachers re-invigorating themselves to continue serving their profession with passion.

Days such as yesterday should be used by teachers to reflect on their practice and how they intend to uphold the nobility of their professional calling.

Teachers are role models and should remain as such.

It is therefore disturbing when teachers resort to unethical conduct such as getting involved in examination malpractices, abusing children who have been entrusted to them by parents and guardians by indulging in illicit affairs with them.

It is also a huge concern to parents, guardians and Government when teachers resort to absenteeism as and substance abuse, as well as extortion.

Teaching has been and should remain a noble profession because it is the foundation of all professions in the world. For that, society must respect and be grateful to teachers.