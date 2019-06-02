Thandiwe: Headmaster among prisoners

SUNDAY PROFILE with KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

THANDIWE Mpofu, whose first name can locally be mistaken for that of a woman, cannot hide the smile on his face. Grinning from ear to ear, he says he is still trying to get used to being out of prison and back at home with his wife and three children.

This is because for almost three years, Thandiwe has been an inmate at Chimbokaila Correctional Facility, where he had been serving a five-year jail sentence for being in possession of a government trophy.