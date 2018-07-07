Testify Accapella finds the love of Jesus

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

FILMMAKER Abraham Kabwe has joined the short list of Zambians to have been nominated for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).Kabwe’s movie Jomako Black Democracy has been nominated in the Best Movie – southern Africa category alongside The Road to Sunrise (Shemu Joyah), Salute! (Philippe Talavera), Nyasaland (Joyce Mhango Chavula) and Descent (Awal Abdulfatai).

The nominees were announced by the duo of popular Ghanaian actress and television presenter Joselyn Dumas and Nigerian comedian and actor Bovi via a syndicated broadcast on all Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv over the weekend.

The 2018 AMVCAs are brought to viewers across the continent by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice Africa and the sponsors Airtel and Konga.

Africa Magic director Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu revealed that close to 3,000 entries were received across the continent.

She also said that the judging panel spearheaded by veteran filmmaker Debbie Odutayo painstakingly reviewed each of the entries to arrive at the final shortlist of nominees.

“We are honoured to showcase and celebrate the creative industry each year on the platform of the AMVCAs,” she said.

“In the past five years, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to nurture and showcase indigenous talent from across the continent.”

Launched in March 2013, the AMVCAs celebrate the contributions of African filmmakers, actors and technicians to the success of the continent’s film and television industry.

For the 2018 edition, there are 27 categories with seven of them open to public voting with the rest to be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges.

Some of the nominees are: Best Overall Movie – Potato Potahto, Alter Ego, 18 Hours, Devil’s Chest, Descent, The Road to Sunrise; Best Supporting Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) – Toyin Abraham (Tatu), Dorcas Fapson (Banana Island Ghost), Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi (Tatu),

Ebele Okaro (Blackrose), Lydia Forson (Isoken) and Emem Inwang – Alter Ego; Best Supporting Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series) – Saidi Balogun (Banana Island Ghost), Tomiwa Edun (Banana Island Ghost), Falz (New Money), Kunle Idowu (Idahosa Trails), Gabriel Afolayan (Okafor’s Law) and Wale Ojo (Betrayal).

The Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series) has Bimbo Ademoye (Back Up Wife),

Queen Nwokoye (Excess Luggage), Rita Dominic (The Big Fat Lie), Adesua Etomi (10 Days in Sun City), Nyce Wanjeri (Auntie Boss) and Dakore Akande (Isoken) while Agaba Joan (The Torture), Keira Hewatch (Witness Box), Miriam Kayode (Children of Mud), Cinderella Sanyu (Bella),

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde (Alter Ego) and Lilian Echelon (Blackrose) are competing for Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series).

The Best Director Movie has Moses Inwang (Alter Ego), Aloayke Omoake (Idemuza),

Asurf Oluseyi (Hakkunde), Don Omope (Tatu), Jade Osiberu (Isoken), Mulindwa Richard (The Torture) and Shirley Frimpong-Manso (Potato Potahto) while Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/ TV Series) has Wale Ojo (Alter Ego), Kalu Ikeagwu (Benevolence), Rushabiro Raymond (The Torture), Adjetey Anang (Keteke), Adjetey Anang (Sidechic Gang) and Chris Attoh (Esohe).

Kalu Ikeagwu (Dr Mekam), Blossom Chukwujekwu (The Big Fat Lie), IK Ogbonna (Excess Luggage), Jimmy Odukoya (Guynman), OC Ukeje (Potato Potahto) and Odunlade Adekola (A Million Baby) are the nominees for Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series).