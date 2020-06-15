Tennis allowing only singles

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) says in view of the coronavirus, only singles games will be played at various tennis clubs as guided by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

Tennis and golf are among the few sporting disciplines that have been allowed to resume in the country amid COVID-19.

ZTA president Wane Msiska says despite being given the leeway to play, his association is not leaving anything to chance in light of the pandemic.

“When players are on the tennis court, we don’t expect anyone to play anything but singles games, so for now it is singles that can be played CLICK TO READ MORE