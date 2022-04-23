Tenant sees no outright path for Chipolopolo

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FORMER international Tenant Chilumba has described as unpredictable Zambia’s group for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Chilumba said in an interview yesterday that Zambia has equal chances of making it to the AfCON but warned that the group remains unpredictable. “To me, it is unpredictable,” Chilumba said. “Lesotho have improved, then looking at Ivory Coast they have already qualified, so it is tricky.” He said going by the team’s recent performances, Zambia needs to have serious preparations to stand chance of making it to Ivory Coast next year. “We should now look at the performance of our current national team, then secondly we should look at the preparation, preparation is key for the team,” Chilumba, who played for Power Dynamos and Kabwe Warriors before venturing into coaching, said. However, Chilumba is optimistic that the team will make it to the AfCON even though there is only one slot in Group H as the CLICK TO READ MORE