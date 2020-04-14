Tenant has plan for leaders Forest

ROBINSON KUNDA, MULWANDA LUPIYA

Lusaka

WITH mass gatherings and sports activities still under suspension due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which is ravaging the world, Super Division leaders Forest Rangers coach Tenant Chilumba and his technical team have devised a strategy to keep the players in shape.

To ensure that the players maintain the momentum and focus, Chilumba has introduced individualised online training sessions for the players as they continue waiting for the resumption of the season.

Chilumba said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the players are being given training programmes online and they are being monitored to ensure they do not lose fitness.

“We have given them programmes, then I am always monitoring them online CLICK TO READ MORE