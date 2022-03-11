Tempers flare at UNZA senate

PRISCILLA MWILA, NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

SOME lecturers at the University of Zambia (UNZA) have accused vice-chancellor Luke Mumba of attempting to compromise the curriculum in the School of Law.

Professor Mumba has referred all queries to UNZA registrar Theresa Chalwe. Ms Chalwe said the senate resolved to ‘relax’ the rules in a once-off amnesty following the poor results by students in the last academic year. Former assistant dean for undergraduates James Kayula says he and UNZA School of Law acting dean Lungowe Matakala resigned from their administrative positions because of alleged mismanagement of the higher learning institution.

In an interview yesterday, Mr Kayula accused Prof Mumba of trying to doctor results of last year’s examinations. Mr Kayula claims that Prof Mumba proposed to the senate, which recently met, to allow law students who failed one or more courses to proceed to the following year while preparing for their repeaters’ examination.

He said Prof Mumba cited challenges students had in accessing online lessons due to internet challenges when COVID-19 was at its peak. "The rules are that students who fail one or more subjects go on part-time [lessons] to repeat the course they have failed before