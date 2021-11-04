Tell the nation on MPs arrest, Mwiimbu directed

PRISCILLA MWILA, Parliament

SPEAKER of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti has directed Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimbu to issue a ministerial statement on the arrest of three Members of Parliament (MPs). This was after Leader of Opposition Brian Mundubile rose on a point of order whether Mwiimbu was correct to remain quiet when some MPs are being apprehended. On Tuesday, former ministers Ronald Chitotela and Nickson Chilangwa were arrested and charged in connection with an alleged violence-related incident which happened on voting day. Mr Chitotela, who is also Pambashe MP, Mr Chilangwa, the Kawambwa lawmaker, and five others were released on bond. Chinsali MP Kalalwe Mukosa and three others were also arrested for alleged assault over an event that happened in June this year.

Mr Mundubile said it is unfair for Mr Mwiimbu to remain quiet when the MPs are being harassed. "We took the assurance by President Hakainde [Hichilema] that under the