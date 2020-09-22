Teething problems

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ALTHOUGH not entirely a new concept, the introduction of comprehensive sexuality education in Zambia has put various interest groups on a collision course.

While the Ministry of General Education is calling for some formal discussions of some sorts, a teacher union whose members will be tasked with the teaching of CSE, as comprehensive sexuality education is called, has wholly welcomed the idea.

But Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs wants the country to have nothing to do with CSE, which the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has been promoting over the years.

“Zambia is a Christian nation anchored on Christian values, so we have to protect our Christian heritage,” Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said.

CSE is said to aim at giving learners knowledge, attitudes, skills and