Teens withdrawn from marriages

THREE girls aged 13, 14 and 15 of Chief Mungule’s chiefdom in Chibombo who were married off by their guardians in exchange for money to buy fertiliser have been withdrawn. Their guardians have since been reported to police. And about 11 cases of early marriages and teen pregnancies have been reported in Chief Mungule’s area. The three girls, of Lubinga village, were withdrawn from their marriages by a team of officers from Concerned Citizens for Justice and Human Rights Organisation, village headmen and some teachers in the area. The operation was done after a team of officers from the organisation held a sensitisation meeting on the elimination of gender-based violence (GBV) and early marriages in Chibombo on Friday.

In a phone interview, the 13-year-old girl who has been withdrawn from her marriage of eight months said she was living with her uncle, who took her from her mother in Eastern Province. "My Uncle is a