Teens on defence for murder

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka, Ndola

FOUR former pupils of Lusaka's Twin Palm Secondary School charged with killing another pupil of the neighbouring Kabulonga Boys Secondary School have been found with a case to answer and placed on defence. The quartet are said to have murdered Ryan Phiri by beating him to death after a fracas ensued between the two rival groups. The four, aged between 16 and 19, are charged with one count of murder, but pleaded not guilty to the charge. Three of the accused are juveniles while one, Elvis Nsokolo, is 19 years old. It is alleged that on December 4 last year, jointly and while acting together, the defendants beat up and killed Ryan, a 17-year-old former learner at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School. When the matter came up for ruling on whether the accused had a case to answer, High Court judge Sharon Newa said there is overwhelming evidence that warrants the four to be placed on their defence. "I have established the facts and determined that there is evidence to which the accused must answer. "I, therefore, place all the four accused persons on their defence for the alleged offence of murder," judge Newa said. She said evidence adduced by some witnesses and the arresting officer cannot be ignored, and it demands that the accused give