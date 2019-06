ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD Daniel Mulenga yesterday defied hierarchy when he held Russian Grand Master (GM) Kiriakov Petr in the third round at the ongoing Zambia Open International Chess Championship in Lusaka.

Yesterday's draw ensured unrated Mulenga remained unbeaten following victories over compatriots William Mwape and Alistair Chisopa.