Teenager convicted of 2 robberies

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

AN 18-YEAR-OLD Grade Eight pupil of Ndola has been convicted of robbing two people of various items among them a pair of trousers and mobile phones.

The juvenile, with other unknown people, was accused of three robberies but was acquitted on one of the charges and convicted on two others.

He was acquitted of robbing Robert Chewe of a coat, pair of shorts, slippers, a T-shirt and K85 cash all valued at K330. This was on December 14, 2019 in Ndola.

The court found him guilty in count two in which he, on December 16 last year, robbed Tito Mukube of a mobile phone valued at K170.

And in the third count, the juvenile robbed Lawrence Luchanga of his trousers, a mobile phone and K150 cash all valued at K500.