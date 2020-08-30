Teenage pregnancies worrying

IT IS sad that 200 cases of early marriages and teen pregnancies have been recorded in Chief Madzimawe area in Chipata.

This goes to show that a lot needs to be done to dissuade teenagers from engaging in sex at an early age.

The issue of teenage pregnancies and early marriages is one that health practitioners and the leadership at large have spoken about time and again.

The resultant health complications in teenage pregnancies have had a telling effect on health care provision, especially in rural areas, where such services still lag behind.

According to a survey by the Population Council in conjunction with UNFPA, adolescent pregnancies are high in Zambia.

The 2013–14 report indicates that 28.5 percent of girls aged between 15 and 19 have been pregnant or had a live birth.

But as despondent as the situation among young girls might look, there is still need for society to make concerted effort in combating the problem.

The fight against early marriages and teenage pregnancies is needed more now that school-girls are out of school because of COVID-19.

Senior chiefdom administrator Dennis Nkhuwa said cases of teen pregnancies and early marriages include pupils aged between 13 and 20.

Mr Nkhuwa said the advent of the coronavirus has greatly contributed to girl-children getting pregnant and opting for marriage because they are dormant.

He says the chiefdom has from January to end of July this year recorded 281 cases of teen pregnancies, early marriages and gender-based violence cases compared to 370 last year.

A total of 46 teen pregnancies and early marriages were recorded compared to 58 during the same period this year.

Early marriages concern all who are worried about the future of the girl-child.

Parents should help young girls to see life not from marriage point of view but lay a good foundation for themselves while they are young.

Girls are part of the development agenda of the country and should be always protected from early marriages and teenage pregnancies.

Marrying off a girl at an early age takes away from the belief that children are the future of a nation.

Parents should not take advantage of the vulnerability of their children but they should show that they have good plans for the girl-child.

Poverty should not be an excuse to sell girls to the highest bidder. Most girls who are married off early end up being physically abused by their husbands.

But we must commend traditional leaders like Chief Madzimawe who are still fighting against early marriages.

The withdrawal of girls from early marriages should continue.

Government alone cannot win the fight against early marriages. It needs the involvement of everyone.

We urge church leaders and school teachers in rural areas to join forces with chiefs and headmen to sensitise people about the dangers of early marriages.

Those who want to marry in rural areas should be patient enough and let girls complete school or mature into adulthood when they can make their own decisions.

The courts have helped in ensuring that perpetrators are punished. Those that marry underage girls are heartless defilers who should be kept away from civilised society until they fully reform.