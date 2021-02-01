Teenage pregnancies drop, but still high

MAYENGO NYIRENDA, Chipata

EASTERN Province has recorded a reduction in the number of teenage pregnancies from about 10,000 in 2019 to just over 7,000 last year, provincial AIDS coordinating advisor Emmanuel Chama has said.

Last year, the province recorded 7,167 cases of teen pregnancies as a result of young people engaging in unprotected sex.

Mr Chama said the statistics are for teenage girls who passed through health facilities in all the 14 districts of the province.

Chipata district recorded the highest number at 924, Petauke had 905, Katete 774, while