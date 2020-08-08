Teen sent to Katombora after murder conviction

PRISCILLA CHIPULU
Ndola
A 15-YEAR-OLD juvenile offender has been sent to Katombora Reformatory School after he was convicted for causing the death of his friend over beer.
This is in a case the teenager is charged with murder which was later reduced to manslaughter. He pleaded guilty.
Facts are that on October 2 last year, in Luanshya, the juvenile offender was at a pub taking alcohol with his friends when a fight ensued after the victim allegedly failed to buy some beer.
The court heard that as the two fought, the juvenile offender picked a stone and hit his colleague on the head.
The victim fell to the ground and the suspect ran away.
