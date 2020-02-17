Teen sensation dreams big after Chipolopolo call-up

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

ULTIMATELY he may not make the cut for the CHAN squad, but his call-up to the national team is testament to the faith that the Chipolopolo coaching team have in him.

Of the 67 players called up for the three-day second pre-selection training camp from Southern, Western, Eastern, Northern and Lusaka provinces, Chongwe Boarding Secondary School pupil Moses Mulenga is the stand-out name.

"Moses who?" some soccer fans must be asking