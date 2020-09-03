Technocrats must perform

AS ZAMBIA continues to feel the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, Government cannot sit idly by because it has a responsibility to continue providing services to its people.

It has to continue functioning by ensuring that there are enough workers, in the right places and with the prerequisite skills to implement policies.

The advent of COVID-19 has compelled Government, and indeed all other players in the world economy, to review and adjust their respect or collaborative policies.

The vulnerable require special attention.

In doing so, Government has to be innovative, hence it has to continue seeking ways of responding to the pandemic.

It is one thing to have a policy in place, and another to implement it. The country’s technocrats must, therefore, live up to the challenge of meeting the expectations of the public as outlined in various policies.

Finance and economic policies are particularly crucial in this COVID-19 era.

It is therefore apt that President Edgar Lungu has advised newlyappointed Deputy Secretary to Cabinet in charge of finance and economic development Mike Masiye to give timely advice on the formulation of finance and

economic policies.

It is crucial too that the head of State has advised that there be timely implementation of these policies, for the benefit of the country and the people of Zambia.

The President’s counsel is a prudent and actually applies to all public service workers. Policy makers and operatives at all levels must heed this advice. That is the best way in which to ensure effective service delivery even with the economy under severe pressure.

At times interventions are slowed down not by the absence of policies, but by the non-implementation of these decisions. A policy is only as good as it is implemented.

Dr Masiye has an onerous task and it is expected that he will live up to the challenge. He has the experience but he will also need the support of other public workers to succeed in the assignment.

As President Lungu has said, he is not expected to let the people of Zambia down. It is to experts like

him that the public looks up to for solutions of their many financial and economic challenges.

This quest for economic stability is, of course, not a lone fight. There are several other players, but he is one of the key figures.

He comes into the picture at a time Zambia’s economy is projected to slip into the negative zone year, largely due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19.

There has been a general decline in both consumer and investment spending. Most of the businesses, as well as Government, are still operating minimally in this new normal.

COVID-19 has led to the weakening of household purchasing power arising from uncertainty as people are unsure about tomorrow.

Businesses such as the aviation, hospitality, international trade, leisure, liquor, tourism and have suffered severe disruptions.

Economists have thus projected that the country’s gross domestic product will shrink to 3.4 percent in 2020, going down by 0.1 percentage points from last month’s forecast.

Should something be done to prevent this from happening or to reduce shrinkage. Yes, something should be done and is in fact being done.

It is, however, the onus of the likes of Dr Masiye and other think tanks like him to make this happen. Time is of the essence.

Zambians, worth their salt, are craving to be self-sustaining. They want to get on with their businesses rather than rely on handouts.

Government, however, cannot ignore the new normal which requires remodelling the way of creating a conducive environment for Zambians to continue earning a living.

Health matters do matter in the whole scheme of things and these should be factored in the finance and economic policies being made or refined.

Zambia can overcome the challenges.