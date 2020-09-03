Technicality saves ‘defiler’

PRISCILLA CHIPULU

Ndola

THE Supreme Court has acquitted a 40-year-old man of Kitwe who was convicted and sentenced to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling and infecting his 12-year-old cousin with HIV.

The court noted that Joshua Lungu’s conviction by the trial magistrate was procedurally wrong.

Lungu was initially charged with indecent assault but it was changed to defilement.

Allegations were that on January 27, 2012 in Kitwe, Lungu unlawfully and indecently assaulted his cousin.

Upon conviction, the matter was referred to the High Court where Lungu was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour.