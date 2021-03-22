Technical team guides on COVID vaccine

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

THE Zambia Immunisation Technical Advisory Group has made recommendations to Cabinet to make an informed decision on the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

Experts have provided guidance to Government because it plans to adopt the vaccine as a permanent feature of Zambia’s coronavirus response strategy after Cabinet approves the type of inoculation to be bought.

Updating the nation on coronavirus in a statement yesterday, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda said Zambia will continue monitoring the evolution of the pandemic in countries that have already rolled out the vaccines.

“We note that attaining good vaccine coverage is essential for herd immunity. Southern Africa has recorded some reduction in new cases being recorded since rolling out of the vaccines started.

“Regardless of the many variants being recorded and CLICK TO READ MORE