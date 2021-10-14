Tech ministry moves to drive economy

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

DELIVERABLES that will drive the economic transformation agenda of the country for the first 100 days through technology and science have been launched.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Mutati says achievements will be driven by five pillars, including creation of an appropriate and enabling environment for policy and legislation framework.

Mr Mutati said this during an engagement meeting on the transformation agenda and launch of deliverables yesterday.

“We are repositioning the ministry at the centre as an enabler of economic transformation and we have been engaging various stakeholders to create partnerships that will move technology, innovations and CLICK TO READ MORE