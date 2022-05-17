Tech firm urges farmers to go green

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

NETAGROW Technologies chief executive officer Nchimunya Munyama urges small-scale farmers to practise climate smart agriculture in order to create green jobs and reduce deforestation in the country. Mr Munyama said Zambia is losing about 300,000 hectares of forest per year, a threat that can be averted by imploying agritech solutions. Speaking in an interview yesterday, he said increasing yields involves imploying technologies which are environmentally friendly. In this way, the farmers are able to use climate smart agriculture which does not destroy the environment as a result of deforestation.

Mr Munyama said his company is providing farmland diagnostics services which use sensor technology to help farmers closely monitor the health of their crops from planting to harvest. The software engineer is also a forester, an agronomist as well as a 2022 Mandela Washington Fellow, TEDx speaker. Mr Munyama said the company's new innovation uses data which is collected through precise internet of things (IoT) sensors application which is embedded within the forest and agricultural environment. By providing accurate, automated, and structured data, the company hopes to