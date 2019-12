CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

A LUSAKA woman tearfully narrated before a judge how she screamed at the sight of her son’s exposed skull after three German Shepherd dogs attacked the boy who was playing with his friends.

Agatha Phiri of Meanwood Ndeke, Chongwe, said efforts to save the life of her eight-year-old child proved futile as he was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.